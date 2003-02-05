Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Shuttle Debris Search Teams Tiring

By Jennifer Brice
Published: Feb. 5, 2003 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2003 at 4:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - “The most trying part is the searching,” admits Charlie Baker.

15 miles for every 15 hours. Smith County recovery teams traveled to the area deemed as "the shuttle debris field" on ATV's and horseback. With heavy legs for some, "Their heads way down like they were really tired they could hardly take another step," says Smith County Lt. Gary Lile.

And heavy hearts for others, "They keep telling us to look for human parts and that puts a strain on some officers." He adds.

The unpredictable terrain is mapped into grids that span for hundreds of miles. Many miles for little debris--two small pieces are found for this crew. "The reward is knowing you might find that one piece that will solve the puzzle", says Lt. Baker.

GPS tracking is the second part of the mission. It takes a days work from the field into a nights work at the office, "Sun up to sun down," says GPS tracker Dennis Heath from Houston. "Going back to do data work."

All in a days work... The mission is tough but the goal is simple, "This is a privilege to help." Lt. Baker tells. "It's not that someone's gotta do it, it's that were gonna do it."

The weather looks like it could get unpleasant in Nacogdoches County over the next couple of days. Recovery teams assure the public this will not hamper the investigation.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview