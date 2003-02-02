Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shuttle Columbia debris found in Alto

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2003 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2003 at 3:54 AM CST
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The “not knowing” was the worst part for many East Texans. And it was an un-nerving time for people in Alto as many had no idea of what of what was going on, as pieces of metal began to fall from the sky.

Two pieces were discovered this morning by residents of the Spanish Trails subdivision off Highway 21 in Alto.

A large piece, believed to be part of the outer shell of the shuttle, fell within 50 yards of one home, and another piece landed about 300 yards away.

A charred piece thought to be a hydraulic component crashed through some trees and landed in the courtyard of a housing project on Highway 69.

Those who witnessed the falling debris and found the pieces are still in disbelief.

County and other agencies are searching more remote wooded sections of the Alto area for more reported debris.

