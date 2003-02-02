Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

First identified Shuttle debris lands in Smith County

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks...
In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas.
By Reid Kerr
Published: Feb. 2, 2003 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2003 at 12:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - It was shortly after ten o’clock when the first piece of debris was identified on county road 1405, just outside of Jacksonville. While people were at first amazed by is thought to be part of the shuttle, the realization quickly set in that this tragedy was coming close to home.

"You hear about so many things," Rhonda Parker said after seeing the scene. "And then right here in your own backyard, this is happening."

The fragment is about four feet long and fourteen inches at it's widest point. With rivets on one side and tile paneling on the other, the men who initially found the piece were led to one conclusion.

"With the way it looked," Darold Dickerson says, "And with all the riveting and the little squares from the ceramic tiles, it made us felt like 99.9% sure it was part of the shuttle."

Cherokee County was in Columbia's path, and the fallout from the shuttle quickly made its way earthward. Local resident S.R. Smith said when he arrived, it was still hot.

"It was smoldering," he says, "with just a vapor coming off of it."

a DPS trooper came to examine the wreckage, and cordoned off the area awaiting official investigation. The site quickly became a curiousity, as people couldn't believe what happened in the sky could wind up in their backyards.

"I just couldn't believe that it happened close to home," Wayne McAnally, who lives less than a half a mile from the site. "We heard reports that people were finding stuff all around, but it's just scary to know that it happened close to home."

Just another quiet Texas Saturday, shattered by a piece of the sky.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview