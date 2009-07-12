Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Great Texas Balloon Race In Second Day

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 11, 2009 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 13, 2009 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Thousands turn out for the second day of competition at the Great Texas Balloon Race, and get to witness a treat.

More than 60 pilots soared over the horizon towards the target areas this morning at East Texas Regional Airport for the annual key grab competition. Diving low, pilots threw ribbons at designated targets to score points.  In a rare occurrence, two pilots actually put their hoops over the pole target worth $10,000 in prize money.

"I though it was pretty incredible. It makes me want to be a balloonist. A couple of balloonists dropped their key on the pole. I couldn't do that, so this I really cool to see all the balloons," says Oklahoma visitor Angela Barry.

Big crowds continue at the race, many coming from neighboring states to see the colorful creations.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition