Great Texas Balloon Race In Second Day

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Thousands turn out for the second day of competition at the Great Texas Balloon Race, and get to witness a treat.

More than 60 pilots soared over the horizon towards the target areas this morning at East Texas Regional Airport for the annual key grab competition. Diving low, pilots threw ribbons at designated targets to score points. In a rare occurrence, two pilots actually put their hoops over the pole target worth $10,000 in prize money.

"I though it was pretty incredible. It makes me want to be a balloonist. A couple of balloonists dropped their key on the pole. I couldn't do that, so this I really cool to see all the balloons," says Oklahoma visitor Angela Barry.

Big crowds continue at the race, many coming from neighboring states to see the colorful creations.