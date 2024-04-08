Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Texas Longhorns (1-0), giving them the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among Big 12 teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Longhorns will play at home against the Delaware State Hornets on Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM ET. Texas enters this game as a 30.5-point favorite. The point total comes in at 144.5.

Texas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Texas Team Stats

Texas averages 88.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 56.0 per outing (59th in college basketball). It has a +32 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 32.0 points per game.

Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas Players

The Longhorns' scoring leader is Ithiel Horton, who averages 17.0 points per game.

Tyrese Hunter leads Texas with 4.0 assists per game and Ze'Rik Onyema paces the squad with 7.0 rebounds per matchup.

Horton is the top three-point shooter for the Longhorns, connecting on 3.0 per contest.

Brock Cunningham leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Kadin Shedrick collects 3.0 blocks a game to pace Texas.

