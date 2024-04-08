The Houston Cougars (1-0) currently have the 11th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2200 on the moneyline.

Saturday's schedule includes a home matchup for the Cougars against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. Game time is 1:30 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Houston NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2200 11th Bet $100 to win $2200 Preseason +2200 8th Bet $100 to win $2200

Houston Team Stats

Houston outscores opponents by 53.0 points per game (scoring 84.0 per game to rank 129th in college basketball while giving up 31.0 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and has a +53 scoring differential overall.

Houston Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Houston has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Houston Players

The Cougars' scoring leader is Emanuel Sharp, who contributes 20.0 points per game.

J'wan Roberts paces Houston with 7.0 rebounds a game, and Jamal Shead leads the squad with 8.0 assists per outing.

The Cougars are led by Sharp from beyond the arc. He hits 4.0 shots from deep per game.

Shead leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Mylik Wilson collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Houston.

