Bookmakers project strong results from the Texas Longhorns (1-0), listing them with the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among Big 12 teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

The Longhorns are slated to take on the Liberty Lady Flames in a home contest on Sunday, November 12. This clash starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Longhorns NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Texas sports a top-25 defense this year, ranking third-best in college basketball with 35.0 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 95th with 80.0 points scored per contest.

Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Texas has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

