Sunday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 75th 79.2 Points Scored 81.9 39th 342nd 79.3 Points Allowed 70 149th 48th 40.1 Rebounds 37.2 145th 48th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 156th 17th 10 3pt Made 8.3 108th 117th 14.5 Assists 14.7 110th 136th 11.3 Turnovers 11.2 130th

