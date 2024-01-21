Texas A&M vs. South Carolina January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC slate includes the Texas A&M Aggies (13-2) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-0) at 5:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 10.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
