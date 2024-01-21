Rockets vs. Celtics January 21 Tickets & Start Time
On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Houston Rockets (18-16) take the court against the Boston Celtics (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BOS.
Rockets vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-BOS
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 21.4 points, 5.1 assists and 9 boards per contest.
- Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Green posts 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate posts 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in league).
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are getting 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this year.
- Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are receiving 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.
Rockets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Celtics
|112.5
|Points Avg.
|120.9
|109.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|37%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
