Saturday's CUSA slate includes the UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 175th 75.1 Points Scored 79.7 69th 131st 69.3 Points Allowed 73.3 233rd 299th 33.7 Rebounds 41.9 18th 145th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 130th 339th 5.3 3pt Made 6.4 277th 167th 13.7 Assists 12.8 230th 323rd 13.8 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

