UTEP vs. Western Kentucky January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
TV: ESPN+
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zid Powell: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rodney Howard: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|175th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|79.7
|69th
|131st
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|233rd
|299th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|41.9
|18th
|145th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|130th
|339th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|167th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|323rd
|13.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|292nd
