Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-5) against the Texas Longhorns (15-1), at 3:00 PM ET.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Booker: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Jones: 15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Amina Muhammad: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi: 14.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Stailee Heard: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Noble: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Lior Garzon: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylee Langerman: 6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

