The Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

Kaden Gumbs: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jordan Mason: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Josh O'Garro: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Christian Turner: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 13.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Izaiyah Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 293rd 69.5 Points Scored 78.7 87th 154th 70.5 Points Allowed 78.9 339th 222nd 35.5 Rebounds 38.7 84th 53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 353rd 4.5 3pt Made 10.5 11th 240th 12.7 Assists 15.4 75th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 12.3 239th

