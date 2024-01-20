Texas State vs. Arkansas State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 13.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|293rd
|69.5
|Points Scored
|78.7
|87th
|154th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|78.9
|339th
|222nd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|38.7
|84th
|53rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|40th
|353rd
|4.5
|3pt Made
|10.5
|11th
|240th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.4
|75th
|185th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|239th
