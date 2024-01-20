Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC squad, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4 WAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Elijah Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JJ Howard: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|180th
|75
|Points Scored
|71.4
|268th
|348th
|80.3
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|31st
|228th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|35.6
|218th
|193rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|53rd
|344th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|5.2
|341st
|134th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|354th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|123rd
