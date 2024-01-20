Rockets vs. Jazz January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-16) clash with the Utah Jazz (17-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and KJZZ.
Rockets vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 21.4 points, 5.1 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Green puts up 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (ninth in league).
- Collin Sexton is averaging 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Jazz are getting 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from John Collins this season.
- Kelly Olynyk is averaging 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field.
- Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
Rockets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Jazz
|112.5
|Points Avg.
|114.6
|109.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
