Rice vs. Tulane January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (7-7) meet the Rice Owls (7-5) in a clash of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rice vs. Tulane Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games
- January 17 at East Carolina
- January 14 at home vs South Florida
- January 11 at home vs Charlotte
- January 7 at SMU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marta Galic: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.