The Tulane Green Wave (7-7) meet the Rice Owls (7-5) in a clash of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

  • Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kyren Whittington: 16 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marta Galic: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Irina Parau: 7.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Hannah Pratt: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Amira Mabry: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

