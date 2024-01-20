The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) meet the McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) in a matchup of Southland squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Shon Robinson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Josiah Hammons: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Davis: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Morgan: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 19.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Omar Cooper: 4.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Javohn Garcia: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Rank Incarnate Word AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 187th 74.7 Points Scored 80.2 59th 314th 77.4 Points Allowed 59.7 5th 199th 36.1 Rebounds 38.3 100th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10 101st 110th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 170th 224th 12.9 Assists 14.1 141st 356th 15.4 Turnovers 8.4 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.