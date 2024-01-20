The Oklahoma Sooners (9-5) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (9-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Laila Blair: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • N'Yah Boyd: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bria Patterson: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Maliyah Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Skylar Vann: 13.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Payton Verhulst: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lexy Keys: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aubrey Joens: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.