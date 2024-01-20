The Lamar Cardinals (8-4) meet a fellow Southland team, the Houston Christian Huskies (5-8), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedy Wilson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Enya Maguire: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Sabria Dean: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacei Denley: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.