Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Baylor Bears (14-0) versus the UCF Knights (9-4), at 3:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. UCF Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Aijha Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bella Fontleroy: 10.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Achol Akot: 7.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Laila Jewett: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mya Burns: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

