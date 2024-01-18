Thursday's WAC schedule includes the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) meeting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Akili Vining: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cash: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Elijah Elliott: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahren Freeman: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK JJ Howard: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 248th 72.5 Points Scored 74 205th 238th 73.5 Points Allowed 79.6 342nd 95th 38.5 Rebounds 35.2 241st 38th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 190th 81st 8.6 3pt Made 5.1 343rd 69th 15.7 Assists 13.9 148th 350th 14.8 Turnovers 14.6 346th

