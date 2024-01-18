UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) meeting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Akili Vining: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Cash: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Elijah Elliott: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JJ Howard: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|UT Arlington Rank
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|248th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|74
|205th
|238th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|79.6
|342nd
|95th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|38th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|190th
|81st
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5.1
|343rd
|69th
|15.7
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|350th
|14.8
|Turnovers
|14.6
|346th
