Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) meet a fellow WAC squad, the Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|265th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|154th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|76
|295th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|297th
|55th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|259th
|340th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|6
|305th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|292nd
