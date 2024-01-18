The Seattle U Redhawks (1-11) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5) in a matchup of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

SFA vs. Seattle U Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 15.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

