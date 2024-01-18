Thursday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) playing the Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Seattle U Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Frank Staine: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Cajuste: 7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 18.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kobe Williamson: 10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

SFA vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

SFA Rank SFA AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 89th 78.6 Points Scored 75.4 177th 121st 68.8 Points Allowed 64.9 49th 85th 38.9 Rebounds 37.5 137th 47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 196th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 7.6 170th 164th 13.8 Assists 13.4 192nd 363rd 17.8 Turnovers 12.7 270th

