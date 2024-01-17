SMU vs. North Texas January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (6-6) versus the North Texas Eagles (11-3), at 8:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. North Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 18.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reagan Bradley: 8.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
