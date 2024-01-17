North Texas vs. East Carolina January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) meet the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quentin Diboundje: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Texas vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|213th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|299th
|161st
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|58.9
|4th
|182nd
|36.5
|Rebounds
|36.3
|196th
|39th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|302nd
|11.8
|Assists
|10.5
|339th
|86th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
