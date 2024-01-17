Houston vs. Texas Tech January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas Tech Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|78
|108th
|1st
|49.4
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|43rd
|28th
|41.2
|Rebounds
|38
|119th
|2nd
|15
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|149th
|134th
|8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|148th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.2
|92nd
|11th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.