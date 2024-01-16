Tuesday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) against the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Temple Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tyreek Smith: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

SMU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 170th 75.6 Points Scored 73.9 207th 14th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.2 234th 41st 40.7 Rebounds 39.0 84th 52nd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th 197th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 76th 62nd 16.0 Assists 11.6 317th 186th 11.8 Turnovers 10.2 55th

