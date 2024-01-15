Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) play a fellow SWAC opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Health & PE Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shomari Phillips: 3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylia Reed: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lizzie Walker: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
