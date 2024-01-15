Rockets vs. 76ers January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.
- Jalen Green is putting up 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Rockets are getting 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Tari Eason this season.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid posts 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks (ninth in league).
- Tyrese Maxey puts up 26.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
- Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Paul Reed averages 5.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.0 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Rockets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Rockets
|121.0
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.7
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
