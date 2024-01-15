The Dallas Mavericks (19-14) are home in Southwest Division play versus the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information

2:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSNO

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

Kyrie Irving averages 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.

Dereck Lively averages 9 points, 1.1 assists and 7.8 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is putting up 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 57.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.4 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Mavericks Pelicans 119.2 Points Avg. 116 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.2% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.8% Three Point % 36.9%

