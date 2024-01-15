Lamar vs. McNeese January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) play a fellow Southland squad, the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at The Legacy Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Lamar vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lamar vs. McNeese Stat Comparison
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|55th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|82.5
|40th
|6th
|59.2
|Points Allowed
|78
|323rd
|100th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|40.5
|44th
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|37th
|184th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|139th
|14.2
|Assists
|17.2
|30th
|1st
|8.1
|Turnovers
|13.4
|305th
