The Rice Owls (6-5) play the South Florida Bulls (9-5) in a matchup of AAC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Rice vs. South Florida Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

