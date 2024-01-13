The Florida International Panthers (9-5) face a fellow CUSA squad, the UTEP Miners (5-8), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Ajae Yoakum: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

