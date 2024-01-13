Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 17.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank
314th 67.8 Points Scored 79.2 82nd
128th 68.8 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd
167th 37.0 Rebounds 37.6 137th
209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th
287th 6.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th
233rd 12.8 Assists 16.9 36th
70th 10.5 Turnovers 11.6 165th

