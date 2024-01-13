Texas vs. Kansas State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (13-1) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Kansas State Wildcats (13-1), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
