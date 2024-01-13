The Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) play the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Reed Sheppard: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tre Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Rob Dillingham: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Wagner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Kentucky AVG Kentucky Rank
163rd 75.9 Points Scored 91.1 4th
103rd 67.7 Points Allowed 73.4 243rd
28th 41.4 Rebounds 38.3 110th
1st 16.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 252nd
234th 7 3pt Made 10.6 12th
241st 12.7 Assists 19.4 8th
22nd 9.3 Turnovers 9.1 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.