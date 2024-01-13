SMU vs. East Carolina January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) versus the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SMU vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
SMU vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|198th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|76.4
|149th
|152nd
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|175th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|40.4
|49th
|39th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|57th
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|154th
|279th
|12.2
|Assists
|16.2
|54th
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|219th
