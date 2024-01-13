North Texas vs. Temple January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
North Texas vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
North Texas vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|298th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|73.9
|205th
|5th
|58.9
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|237th
|203rd
|36.3
|Rebounds
|39.0
|85th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|97th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|339th
|10.5
|Assists
|11.6
|316th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
