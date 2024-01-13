Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) playing the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) at 4:30 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
