The Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) play the Baylor Bears (11-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

