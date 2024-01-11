Thursday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) facing the Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Jakorie Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Lue Williams: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Barnes: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 278th 70.7 Points Scored 70.3 282nd 64th 65.5 Points Allowed 63.0 24th 62nd 39.7 Rebounds 36.4 198th 50th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 11.3 44th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 4.8 350th 326th 11.2 Assists 12.0 283rd 132nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

