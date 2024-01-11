Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) facing the Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|278th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|70.3
|282nd
|64th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|63.0
|24th
|62nd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|36.4
|198th
|50th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|44th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.8
|350th
|326th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|132nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
