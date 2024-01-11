SFA vs. Utah Tech January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chrishawn Christmas: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
SFA vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|298th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|77.9
|112th
|278th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|313th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|38.4
|108th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|56th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|258th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|315th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|17.6
|363rd
