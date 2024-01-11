Mavericks vs. Knicks January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (18-14) go head to head with the New York Knicks (17-13) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and MSG.
Mavericks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, MSG
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dereck Lively puts up 8.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Grant Williams puts up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Dante Exum puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are getting 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field.
Mavericks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Knicks
|118.8
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|117.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
