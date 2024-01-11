Thursday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) meeting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 7:30 PM ET.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

