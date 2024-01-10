Top Warriors vs. Pelicans Players to Watch - January 10
Stephen Curry and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (17-19) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) at Chase Center.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Warriors' Last Game
In their previous game, the Warriors fell to the Raptors on Sunday, 133-118. Klay Thompson scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed three assists and zero rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Klay Thompson
|25
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Moses Moody
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|16
|11
|2
|0
|3
|0
Pelicans' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pelicans defeated the Kings on Sunday, 133-100. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 30 points (and added four assists and seven boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|30
|7
|4
|0
|2
|7
|Brandon Ingram
|15
|4
|8
|1
|1
|1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|15
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
Warriors vs Pelicans Additional Info
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards per game.
- Dario Saric's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- Jonathan Kuminga's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field.
- Kevon Looney is posting 5.4 points, 2.5 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Valanciunas adds 14.2 points per game, plus 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists.
- The Pelicans receive 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson.
- McCollum gets the Pelicans 20.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|24.7
|3.1
|5.3
|1.0
|0.6
|4.0
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|20.4
|4.2
|6.1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.3
|Brandin Podziemski
|GS
|10.5
|6.2
|4.5
|1.3
|0.1
|1.9
|CJ McCollum
|NO
|19.1
|4.6
|4.6
|1.1
|0.8
|4.2
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|NO
|12.4
|9.9
|1.8
|0.7
|0.9
|0.5
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|18.0
|2.7
|2.5
|0.6
|0.6
|3.7
