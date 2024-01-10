UTSA vs. Memphis January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTSA vs. Memphis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|84th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|76.7
|136th
|230th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|328th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|41
|35th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|47th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|249th
|12.5
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11
|111th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.