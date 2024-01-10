Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) in a clash of CUSA teams at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
