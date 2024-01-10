Rockets vs. Bulls January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (15-14), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at United Center, battle the Chicago Bulls (14-18). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 53.2% of his shots from the field.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Jalen Green gives the Rockets 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tari Eason is averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Coby White posts 17.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Patrick Williams averages 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Andre Drummond puts up 6.8 points, 7.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Alex Caruso puts up 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.9% from downtown (ninth in NBA) with 1.5 made treys per contest.
Rockets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Rockets
|110.2
|Points Avg.
|111.8
|112.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.0
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.0%
