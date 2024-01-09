Tuesday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) matching up at Rupp Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-72 win for heavily favored Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.4)

Kentucky (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Kentucky is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 5-8-0 ATS record. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Tigers' games have gone over. Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (260th in college basketball).

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is grabbing 38.4 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.0 per contest.

Kentucky knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.5). It is shooting 40.6% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.0%.

The Wildcats' 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 88.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 132nd in college basketball.

Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.1 per game (19th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.7 (65th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 75.9 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and allowing 71.6 per contest, 183rd in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, 302nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.6.

Missouri hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 34.3% from deep (153rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 33.0%.

Missouri has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (85th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than the 14.1 it forces (53rd in college basketball).

